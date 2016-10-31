This White Fraternity Student's Bill Cosby Costume Is Absolutely Not Okay

Brock Denton, a sophomore at the University of Central Arkansas dressed up as Bill Cosby, blackface and all, as campus newspaper The Echo reports. The getup has been deemed the year's most offensive costume by the The Washington Post.
Denton shared a picture of himself on Instagram, alongside two of his white Sigma Tau Gamma brothers, from a party at their frat house on Friday, October 28. He appears with his entire face painted black and sports a colorful Cosby Show-inspired sweater. The post, which has since been deleted but can be seen in screenshots on social media, is accompanied by the caption, "It was a bold night."
Denton has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts, but his Facebook is still live and flooding with comments about his costume choice. According to The Echo, Denton apologized on Instagram in a now-deleted post. He said he is now receiving death threats and that he has been called "a monster, a rapist, and a supremacist," but that the real Brock Denton is none of these things. He also claims that he has been "writing a book over the last two years about what it means to be a good person." Actions speak louder than words, buddy.