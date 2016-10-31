This White Fraternity Student's Bill Cosby Costume Is Absolutely Not Okay

A University of Central Arkansas student has been expelled — and his fraternity chapter is now suspended — after he posted a photo on Instagram showing himself in blackface, apparently portraying #BillCosby ... The student, sophomore #BrockDenton, said online he is “scared for my life” after facing death threats for the controversial costume. 👀👀🤔🤔 He wrote with the photo, “It was a bold night.” Denton’s frat, #SigmaTauGamma, held its #Halloween party on Friday, according to The Echo student newspaper. “This picture is highly offensive and repugnant, and this representation goes against all we, at UCA believe in and stand for,” university President Tom Courtway said in a statement. The national Sigma Tau Gamma organization said it “condemns” the blackface photo and will also expel Denton. After his expulsion, Denton asked for forgiveness in a lengthy Instagram post. Via BlackLegalIssues.com

A photo posted by TattleTailzz (@tattle.tailzz) on Oct 30, 2016 at 11:41pm PDT