This Beyoncé Quote About Adele Is #FriendshipGoals

If we had to nominate a Musical Queen in 2016, it would probably be a pretty tight race between Beyoncé and Adele. While their styles are quite different, the formidable and #flawless songstresses are both incredibly strong women, with powerful voices. That's why the idea of these women being friends with one another is so freaking exciting. And in the new issue of Vanity Fair, Bey has some pretty wonderful things to say about December cover-star Adele.
“It is so easy to talk to her and be around her," Beyoncé told Vanity Fair. "She’s funny as hell and her comebacks are legendary." Her comebacks?! Okay, right now we're imagining the pair trading increasingly fierce digs via text. What a marvelous scenario. As one soul on Twitter eloquently put it, "adele and beyoncé are friends. i'm fucking living for this!"
But there's more. Bey continued, "The most beautiful thing about Adele is that she has her priorities straight. She is a gracious woman and the most humble human being I’ve ever met." Ugh. And the most beautiful thing about Beydele™ is how open they are about their appreciation for each other. Adele had equally kind things to say about her Lemonade friend, who's "been a constant in her life since she was 11 and heard 'No, No, No' from Destiny’s Child," according to Vanity Fair. “She’s my Michael Jackson."
Fans are all about the meeting of angels that is Beydele. And this new piece is only further fueling the fervor for an epic collaboration between the two. Given, a song from this powerhouse duo would probably upend the industry, make our ears ring with joy, and end the need for any other artists to make any more music, ever. But we're still rooting for it.
I love Adele and I love Beyoncé and I love Adeloncé and I want these Queens to collaborate.— believe in adeloncé (@adelesoup) October 31, 2016
The Adele and Beyonce collab is coming ladies hide ya edges https://t.co/D7HqddYbi9— Lemonade (@NickiIloveYouAi) October 31, 2016
Adele and Beyonce will make a song together. It will be a smash hit. Remember this tweet.— 🎃 Reka's Views 🎃 (@Rockzawesome) October 31, 2016
If Adele and Beyoncé make a collaboration together we gonna get a #1 and a diamond single— GOT 'TIL IT'S GONE (@__YOM_6) October 31, 2016
