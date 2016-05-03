Your Love For Beyoncé Pales In Comparison To Adele's

You may be a card-carrying member of the Beyhive. But chances are, you're still not in the same circle as Adele. The British chanteuse has mad love for the Lemonade creator, and revealed the extent of that adoration in an Instagram post today.
"I'm not late on this I've just been speechless," Adele wrote. "Beyoncé is the most inspiring person I've ever had the pleasure of worshipping. Her talent, beauty, grace and work ethic are all in a league of their own. I appreciate you so much! Thank god for Beyoncé X"
Could someone please get these two gals together for some sort of collaboration? That needs to happen like, now.
