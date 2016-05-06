Beyoncé Has Totally Made Adele's Birthday

What do you give the international pop superstar who has everything? Well, if you're also a superstar, all you need to give is a heartfelt (and public) happy birthday. Beyoncé has wished Adele a happy 28th on her site, and included an adorable childhood pic of Adele. The singer celebrated her birthday yesterday, and it's unlikely she received anything quite as exciting as a shout-out from the Lemonade singer herself.
Adele proved she was a Beyoncé superfan with an Instagram post earlier this month. Adele captioned a photo featuring her hugging a giant photo of the singer, "Beyoncé is the most inspiring person I've ever had the pleasure of worshipping. Her talent, beauty, grace, and work ethic are all in a league of their own. I appreciate you so much! Thank god for Beyoncé X."
Advertisement
Obviously, Beyoncé appreciates Adele, too.
Related Video:
Advertisement