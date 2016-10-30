You guys, Kylie Jenner might have won Halloween. No, seriously.
On Saturday night, Kylie Jenner posted several photos of herself dressed as 2002's "Dirrty"-era Christina Aguilera. Yes, there were assless chaps. Yes, she wore a string bikini top and super dark eye makeup. No, she did not start singing that "it's about time for my arrival." But she did blast "Dirrty" while taking tons of Snapchats of her costume.
Jenner kicked off her Halloweekend as a ghoul with a dinner party fit for the undead. But she transformed herself into one of the most underappreciated gifts of the early aughts: Xtina. Without that Stripped time period, we never would have gotten songs like "The Voice Within" or "Beautiful." Nor we even gotten the nostalgia-fest that was the Justified-Stripped tour.
For reminding of us all these things, Kylie, we salute you and your costume. You nailed it. Dare we say, it was perfect? Though Aguilera has yet to comment, we can only imagine that she'll love the tribute.
Click ahead for images of Kylie Jenner in all her "Dirrty" Halloween glory at home and at Tyga's concert.
