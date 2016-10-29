Kylie Jenner Shared Her Dead Dinner Menu & We Want To Eat It All

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Tyga hosted a Dead Dinner on Friday night, and it was as over-the-top as you'd expect for a Halloween party from the stylish duo.
The couple wore coordinating undead costumes with the focus primarily on the makeup, which gave them both the look of skeletons. Very chic skeletons.
Kylie shared the menu and spooky tablescape in several Snapchats. The not-terribly-appetizing menu started rotten tomato soup, then a potion pear salad, a penne with creamy blood sauce for the entree, and finished with chocolate ice cream caskets. The table was draped with a black tablecloth and decorated with tons of skulls, black candles and blood red roses.
But that wasn't all the makeup mogul served. Her Snapchat showed off scary-cute cake pops and downright disgusting looking pimple cupcakes that oozed when squeezed. Shudder!
Of course, Kylie sat at the head of the table.
And, because it's a Halloween party, there were some super creative drinks, including a red cocktail in a low martini glass, accented with an eyeball created lychee fruit and a brandied cherry, smoking skull drinks, and shots inside of shots.
Kendall seemed partial to the shot-shots, captioning a photo of herself sucking one down with a simple "yum."
