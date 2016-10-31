It wasn't until the third or fourth time I listened to "Mouth" that I realized its subject: This is a song about getting head.



"Just eat me out 'till I melt," New York-based singer and DJ Amrit croons. "I don't care how I feel / Please forget what I said / Lay me down, give me head." It's not a song about love, and not entirely one about lust: a few hours spent clicking around Soundcloud, and I'd found a song with a sexual frankness that felt culled from my group texts.



"Mouth" is the second song on Amrit's five track EP, Lies, and a clear standout. The beat has a dizzying quality, and Amrit's monotone voice adds an extra layer of intrigue. It's a very matter of fact exchange, with words that are playful, but a bit biting: "I like it when you hit it / And I'll get there any minute / You can be out when I finish / I got it when I get it / You don't know me, you don't own me / I just like it when you blow me." Maybe the relationship she's describing was once something more serious; today it's a simple sexual exchange, the person you text at the end of the night when you're tired of playing games over pricey cocktails.



Amrit knows this. "It’s so evocative of dating in New York," she told me. "The type of people you meet, and being a woman today. That’s what 'Mouth' is about for me. Women relate to it! They’re like, ‘Dude, that is me in my life.’"



I talked to Amrit about "Mouth," what she's currently listening to, and why she hates being called a "female DJ."