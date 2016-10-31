It wasn't until the third or fourth time I listened to "Mouth" that I realized its subject: This is a song about getting head.
"Just eat me out 'till I melt," New York-based singer and DJ Amrit croons. "I don't care how I feel / Please forget what I said / Lay me down, give me head." It's not a song about love, and not entirely one about lust: a few hours spent clicking around Soundcloud, and I'd found a song with a sexual frankness that felt culled from my group texts.
"Mouth" is the second song on Amrit's five track EP, Lies, and a clear standout. The beat has a dizzying quality, and Amrit's monotone voice adds an extra layer of intrigue. It's a very matter of fact exchange, with words that are playful, but a bit biting: "I like it when you hit it / And I'll get there any minute / You can be out when I finish / I got it when I get it / You don't know me, you don't own me / I just like it when you blow me." Maybe the relationship she's describing was once something more serious; today it's a simple sexual exchange, the person you text at the end of the night when you're tired of playing games over pricey cocktails.
Amrit knows this. "It’s so evocative of dating in New York," she told me. "The type of people you meet, and being a woman today. That’s what 'Mouth' is about for me. Women relate to it! They’re like, ‘Dude, that is me in my life.’"
I talked to Amrit about "Mouth," what she's currently listening to, and why she hates being called a "female DJ."
Tell me the story behind Lies.
"I’ve DJ'd for five or six years, and that's really been my focus. I was DJing for another artist and I met Sene at South By Southwest. He overheard me singing and said we should make a project together. This summer and earlier this year we got together and made a dozen songs. There were four or five that sounded like a cohesive project so we were like ‘Fuck it, let’s just put it out.’ That’s how Lies came about."
And now "Mouth" — I’m so obsessed with how casual it is. It’s on every one of my pregame playlists. What went into it?
"Thank you! I was actually really hesitant about putting it out, and Sene was really good about encouraging me. It’s sort of explicit. To me, it’s a very innocent and honest and raw track — that’s really what music is about — but was I hesitant to put that out and have my mum listen to it? Yes."
Has your mom heard it?
"Yeah, my family has heard it, and they’re like ‘Do you!’"
My favorite part is that it’s so easy and carefree.
"I woke up in the middle of the night and recorded something completely different but very similar to 'Mouth.' I sent it to Sene and he sent it back to me after rearranging some of it."
DJing is still pretty male-dominated. What has your experience been?
"Even though times are changing, there’s still a stigma. And one of my issues is why we’re still called ‘female DJs.’ The men don’t get that. They’re never called ‘male DJs.’ I went to music school. I’m classically trained. I really understand my craft, and it’s so disheartening when a guy is like, ‘Let me help you set up, sweetie.’ My response is always, ‘No, sweetie — I got this.’ It’s like you always need to prove your worth, and men don’t have that.
"I try look at in a positive way, like ‘You’ll be surprised when you see how good I am.’ Go ahead and have that expectation of me, but you’ll be pleasantly surprised."
Tell me more about your background. Where did you go to music school?
"I grew up in Australia. I actually started in musical theater, and then I changed to music performance. I play the piano and I sing. When I was traveling, it was easier to be a DJ. I think I forgot that I knew how to do all the rest. It wasn’t until Lies that I really went back to my roots."
What’s your personal taste in music like?
"There’s so many things I love to listen to, but what I usually play is more trap and rap. I love anything from Atlanta, I love more of a ratchet vibe. I do some radio shows, and that’s an opportunity to play more chill stuff and incorporate a huge variety. I really like lots of jazz: Chet Baker, Robert Glasper, Nina Simone, Alex Coltrane. As for new stuff, I’m listening to Abra, Chance The Rapper’s new project — my interests are so varied."
Who would you love to work with?
"I’d love to work with The Dream."
Oh wow! I wasn’t expecting that.
"He was dating Christina Milian and I heard they made a project together. But when they split up, the project never came out. I’m [like] 'Damn, give me those songs!'"
What are your favorite places in New York to DJ?
"I live in Lower East Side, so I usually play around there. I’m often at Soho Grand. They’re great about letting my friends and I set up and throw parties there. I love Mr. Fong’s in Chinatown — people are catching onto it, but it’s still that really local New York end of week place to get a drink. I love the new Ludlow House, it’s got a very creative vibe."
What are you working on right now?
"I’m working on my next project. Sene is producing it. I work full time at an agency, and Sene is an actor who just did a bunch of movies. [Editors note: Sene starred in White Girl and Nerve, both released this summer]. We took a bit of time off, but the next project is coming out next year."
Lastly, how do you improve as a DJ? What really inspires you or helps you get better?
"I think it’s twofold: Seeing new music and new artists and new DJs. I like traveling a lot, and seeing female DJs out and really killing their craft inspires me. The other thing is that I’m meticulous about listening back. With all the radio stuff I do, I’m always listening back and seeing how I could have transitioned better, and what other direction I could have gone in."
