Christina Milian's Daughter Is Better At Doing Makeup Than We Are

Understandably, the comments on the two videos were split. Some praised the tot's skills, while others said they felt a 5-year-old wearing makeup was inappropriate. "These days kids can't even be kids smh, growing up the only makeup on my face was if I had a dancing recital, and it wasn't applied by me, smh," one commenter wrote. "I need to get my life together I can barely put on mascara lol let alone a whole face together #babyvioletslays #facebeat," wrote another.



Where do you fall on the topic? Do you think Violet has a promising future career as a YouTube vlogger, or should she stick to kid things? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. In the meantime, you have to give it up to the young girl — whether she created the entire look on her own or had some help from her mom, she does know how to beat a face. As Rih would say: Work, work, work, work, work, work, Violet.