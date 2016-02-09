Christina Milian's Daughter Is Better At Doing Makeup Than We Are

Last week, we found ourselves jealous of a mini dog and her impressive hairstyles, and today our beauty envy comes courtesy of another unexpected source: Christina Milian's 5-year-old daughter.
The singer/actress recently posted two fast-motion videos of little Violet Madison Nash doing her own makeup with Rihanna's new single, "Work" so appropriately playing in the background. "Major Slay by little Bae!! Just having a little Sunday fun!" Milian captioned the first video. "Violet says… 'Take Notes' 😜 💯 #girlsjustwannahavefun." And we definitely have our notepads out. Violet is not only better at putting on eyeshadow, blending, and filling in her eyebrows than we ever were at her age, she might even put our current skills to shame. Just check out the final result below.
Understandably, the comments on the two videos were split. Some praised the tot's skills, while others said they felt a 5-year-old wearing makeup was inappropriate. "These days kids can't even be kids smh, growing up the only makeup on my face was if I had a dancing recital, and it wasn't applied by me, smh," one commenter wrote. "I need to get my life together I can barely put on mascara lol let alone a whole face together #babyvioletslays #facebeat," wrote another.
Where do you fall on the topic? Do you think Violet has a promising future career as a YouTube vlogger, or should she stick to kid things? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. In the meantime, you have to give it up to the young girl — whether she created the entire look on her own or had some help from her mom, she does know how to beat a face. As Rih would say: Work, work, work, work, work, work, Violet.
