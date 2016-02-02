This Dog Has The Best Hair On Instagram

At Refinery29, we're all about finding cool new styles and colors to switch up our 'dos (we did bring you 29 ways to break out of your hair rut, after all). But where we get that hairspiration varies: It could be from art, backstage at Fashion Week, scrolling through our social media feeds, and more. The more unexpected, the better. But we never thought we'd be sourcing ideas (or downright envying looks) from a miniature dog until we discovered Kuma's Instagram account.
Kuma hails from Japan and is a Shih Tzu/Pekingese mixed breed. Her sometimes crazy, borderline wild, but always fun hairstyles are the work of her owner, Yuki. "I do Kuma's hair on my own; it's an original style," Yuki told BoredPanda. "I get inspiration for the hairstyles from the internet." That's pretty obvious given the 'dos she creates: Topknots, crown braids, and pigtail buns are just some of the hairstyles Yuki and Kuma show off to their 25K-plus followers.
It appears that Yuki uses fake hair in addition to Kuma's own hair to create the looks. And if you're looking to give your own dog a hair makeover, experts strongly advise against binding their ears with elastics or clips. (It could seriously harm your precious pup.) We've reached out to Yuki for more background behind the styles and will update this post when we hear back. In the meantime, get ready for a whole lot of oh my god cuteness ahead.
