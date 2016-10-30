When fans last saw Daenerys Targaryen, she was on a ship headed towards Westeros where she was planning on battling for the throne. Spoiler: It seems she finally got there.
In new photos from the Game Of Thrones set in Spain, we get a glimpse of what Khaleesi is up to in the HBO show's seventh season, slated to air in 2017.
What we do know for these shots is that Khaleesi will definitely be joined by her newly appointed Hand of the Queen, Tyrion. She will also be meeting up with someone that should make things very interesting.
But, much like Jon Snow, we know nothing about Dany's ultimate fate from these pics, but they sure do make it fun to try and guess what's going to happen while we anxiously wait for the new season.
Don't believe us? Check these photos out for yourself and see what spoilers you come up with.
