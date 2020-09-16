Emily In Paris Is Sex & The City With Croissants & A New French Netflix Bae

You know what we deserve? We deserve sex. We deserve chocolate croissants. We deserve crunchy, crispy Parisian leaves. And luckily, here to give us all that and more is Sex And The City and Younger creator Darren Star's newest series, Emily In Paris.
The Netflix show, out just as the leaves turn on October 2, centers on Chicagoan Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), a fashionable, spunky marketing genius who is transferred by her company to live in the City of Love. “Paris is the most exciting city in the world," Emily's new friend Mindy (Tony nominee Ashley Park) reminds her, "and you never know what’s going to happen next.”
Advertisement
The new trailer for the series shows Emily dealing with all the dreamy and intimidating ins-and-outs of being an expat — from navigating office politics with difficult Parisian coworkers (and sometimes a little raunchy for Emily's Midwestern taste!) to love and lust over the city's gorgeous and complicated men. One in particular, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), might just be everyone's new favorite French Netflix Boyfriend: "“You don’t come to Paris…to be good," he says in the clip. Mon dieu.
Watch the trailer for Emily In Paris, premiering on Netflix on Friday, October 2.