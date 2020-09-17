Emily In Paris Is Sex & The City With Croissants & A New French Netflix Bae

The new trailer for the series shows Emily dealing with all the dreamy and intimidating ins-and-outs of being an expat — from navigating office politics with difficult Parisian coworkers (and sometimes a little raunchy for Emily's Midwestern taste!) to love and lust over the city's gorgeous and complicated men. One in particular, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), might just be everyone's new favourite French Netflix Boyfriend: "“You don’t come to Paris…to be good," he says in the clip. Mon dieu.