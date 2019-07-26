Giving Up The Sex & The City Lifestyle Is The Best Choice I Ever Made

Now that I’ve quit that lifestyle and moved back to my home city, Liverpool, I truly couldn’t be happier. I’m a freelance journalist writing stories and articles that I feel passionate about and for me, it's the most fulfilling way to work. I spend more quality time with family and friends, as opposed to cramming as many catch-ups as humanly possible into one weekend in London. My weekends used to be so segmented and scheduled: a quick morning coffee with one friend, lunch with another, the afternoon with a different gang and out that night celebrating someone else's birthday. This style of socialising is encouraged by the fast, busy, fomo-driven culture of London, but in Liverpool, when I hang out with a friend, we’re not on the clock. We’re not frantically trying to debrief our lives over the past month to each other in the time it takes to drink two flat whites. We aren’t striving, we’re simply enjoying the present. It doesn’t feel like a mental tick off the friends-to-catch-up-with list; it feels like we’re doing life together.