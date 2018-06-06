It's been 20 years since people first started dividing themselves into Carries, Charlottes, Samanthas, and Mirandas. (Me? I'm a Carrie who strives to be a Miranda, which may, in fact, actually make me a Charlotte.) Sex and the City premiered on HBO in June of 1998, and quickly became a cultural phenomenon.
Today, long after Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie left the Russian in Paris in 2004, there is a Sex and the City bus tour, oodles of merch, even more memes, and, of course, a spin-off film franchise. But mostly, there's a lot of love for SATC from fans who can't help but get "carried away" with this group of gal pals.
Yet even the most loyal SATC fan might not know everything about this HBO comedy. Want to dive deep? Click through and read some fun facts about Sex and the City, in honor of the iconic show's 20th anniversary.
