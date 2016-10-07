Sarah Jessica Parker has her very own theory about Sex and the City, and it sounds like something right out of The Sixth Sense.
On the Nerdist podcast with Chris Hardwick, the actress said she wonders whether Carrie's best friends are actually just figments of her imagination to help her write her column.
"They’re such perfectly archetypal characters," Parker explained. "So you’re writing a column about sexual politics and observations of female/male, primarily heterosexual relationships, so you’re picking one type… You’re saying ‘this type is this and this,’ and then you complicate it more, like any good writer does. So I’m not entirely sure they are real."
It's an intriguing theory, but does it really check out? How did nobody ever notice Carrie drinking cosmos all alone? Does this mean she flies solo on her honeymoon to Mexico in the first movie (no shame in that)?
In any case, it seems fans have a new reason to binge SATC with fresh eyes. Parker's new HBO series, Divorce, premieres October 9.
