“I feel like I’m not equipped to talk about the current state of TV — I still haven’t seen The Sopranos finale! — and the shows that I have seen, like Downton Abbey and Broadchurch, are led by all women, and maybe that's by choice. I know we wanted very much to add more female directors to our second season, we had two in the first, so in season 2 we’ll have 50% women directors. That’s very important to us as well as finding women department heads, our sound mixer was a woman, our post supervisor was a woman, a bunch of our post producer supervisors were women. But it’s not arbitrary, we’re not just saying we want diversity and plucking people and putting them in place. You have to dig deeper and do the due diligence that’s required to broaden points of view and perspective, so next season I also want to see more diversity in front of our camera as well."“I will simply say this: I was born in a generation where I reaped all the benefits of the women’s movement and the great and important work that my mother and her friends and women she never met across the country did. I was born a feminist. I never considered that I wasn’t capable, that I wasn’t entitled to try and achieve anything. It never occurred to me to consider my gender — never. What I was trying to suggest is that there is a larger conversation which should not exclude others' voices. When we talk about equality, there are so many other groups that have been marginalized and diminished that I no longer feel that I can stand alone and just say, ‘I am a feminist.’ I am somebody that is interested in equality for a lot of groups, so I am a humanist, because I have concerns that I want to see addressed and I want to make a more impactful voice. Being a feminist and a humanist are not mutually exclusive, and I think that the more we can connect with each other and not separate, the more that we can use our voices for a productive conversation."“That I actually spend time on things other than shoes! I grew up loving them and not having them and feeling special when I was given a new pair and not a hand-me-down, and I don’t diminish the importance of the world of fashion and the fashion industry. But I’m also very interested in books and learning and the arts, and education and politics and culture. I spend a great deal of my time working in those areas quietly. I don’t scream it from the rooftops, but I’m vice chair of the board at the New York City Ballet — which is not a small title! I’m a successful business person, I served with President {Obama] for almost eight years in an important role on the Presidential Committee of Arts and Humanities. There’s a huge amount of work that I do, but I think maybe people just don’t know because I’m not very good at talking about it. But yes, I do love shoes. That's no secret!"