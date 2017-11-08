Sorry in advance. Apparently, we're still talking about whether or not there's going to be a Sex and the City 3. There's not, but don't tell Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte on the HBO show, which inspired two movie spinoffs.
"I always have hope," she told Entertainment Tonight at the Stand Up for Pits benefit in Hollywood on Sunday. That's all she would say, because after all, she was there to talk pitbulls.
This is likely because the rest of the cast has done more than enough talking about it already.
"The truth of the matter is there is no script. There's never been a script," Sarah Jessica Parker told E! News back in January. "The idea remains a real possibility but when is the right time? I guess that's what it all boils down to: when! So we'll see."
Advertisement
But then, she changed her tune.
"It’s over," Parker told Extra back in September. "We’re not doing it." She added that she was "disappointed."
"We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story," she continued. "It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."
And just in case you believed the rumors that said this was Kim Cattrall's fault due to her having complicated demands about filming, she took to Twitter to set things straight.
"The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film," she wrote. "& that was back in 2016."
"They all have children, and I am ten years older. And since, specifically, the series ended, I have been spending most of my time outside of New York, so I don't see them," Cattrall said of her castmates. "I've moved on, this is what my sixties are about, they're about me making decisions for me. Not my career, for me. And that feels frickin' fantastic. But everything comes to an end. And in closing one door, another door opens, and that door has been waiting for a long time."
So that's that. But also maybe it isn't.
Advertisement