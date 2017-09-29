Sarah Jessica Parker Answers If There Will Be A Sex & The City 3 Once & For All

While there definitely won't be a third Sex And The City movie, Kim Cattrall says it's not because of her. After rumors surfaced that the 61-year-old actress had complicated demands that squashed any hope of filming the project, the actress behind Samantha took to Twitter to set things straight.
"The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film," she wrote. "& that was back in 2016."
All good things must come to an end, so let's not go pointing fingers.
Original story follows.
Sarah Jessica Parker is done with your questions about Sex And The City 3. According to the 52-year-old actress, it's not happening, despite years of speculation following the sequel to the HBO show's 2008 feature film.
Advertisement
"It’s over," Parker, who played the iconic Carrie Bradshaw, told Extra on Thursday. "We’re not doing it."
"I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story," she continued. "It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."
So, so vocal. The Divorce actress has been fielding questions about the possibility of a third film for some time now, but always kept the door open, even before a script was written.
"The truth of the matter is there is no script. There's never been a script," she told E! News back in January. "The idea remains a real possibility but when is the right time? I guess that's what it all boils down to: when! So we'll see."
Or, I guess, we won't, since her most recent answer is the first time she's given a definitive no.
One possible reason for abandoning another film is that they all had enough after Sex And The City 2, a movie that was as successful as it was controversial.
"I can see where we fell short on that movie, and I'm perfectly happy to say that publicly," Parker told New York magazine editor in chief Adam Moss back in May. "I will say, I also understand how much friggin' money it made."
According to Entertainment Weekly. SATC 2 earned $95.3 million domestically and $288.3 million globally. So while there definitely won't be a Sex And The City 3 movie coming any time soon (or at all), we can rest easy knowing the ladies behind our fave characters are doing just fine.
Advertisement