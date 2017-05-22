HBO's Sex and the City is a critically-lauded TV series that broke barriers about how women are portrayed on the small screen. Plenty of comedies that have followed Sex and the City are indebted to the series, which featured characters who were, as Emily Nussbaum put it in 2013, "difficult women."
But less praiseworthy are the show's two followup movies, which were released in 2008 and 2010. Sex and the City 2, in particular, is often derided among fans. And Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw in the show and movies, sympathizes with those who didn't love SATC 2. During a talk at Vulture Festival on Sunday, Parker admitted that the sequel wasn't the franchise's finest component.
Advertisement
"I can see where we fell short on that movie, and I'm perfectly happy to say that publicly," Parker told New York magazine editor in chief Adam Moss at the event. "I will say, I also understand how much friggin' money it made."
As Entertainment Weekly notes, SATC 2 pulled in $95.3 million domestically and $288.3 million globally. So it's not a mystery why the otherwise unnecessary sequel was greenlit.
Parker also revealed at Vulture Festival that as child actors, she and Sex and the City costar Cynthia Nixon often competed for the same roles in plays.
"Cynthia Nixon and I were always in a waiting room together," Parker told Moss. "She got a lot of the parts and rightfully so. I love her and admire her even more today, and I've known her since she was 11."
The actress also reminded the festival audience that Sex and the City could have turned out a lot differently. "I had a lot of pride about my career... I panicked about it," Parker told Moss of playing Carrie on the series. "I can't be on a television series, I can't be tied down," she thought at the time. Luckily, she overcame her qualms and went on to portray one of TV's most memorable characters of all time.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement