Netflix is here to be your rock in a storm during television’s most uncertain fall season yet. Traditional fall TV stalwarts like Grey’s Anatomy still don’t have premiere dates due to COVID-19-caused production delays. Some beloved fall series, like American Horror Story, won’t even air this year.
Despite the uncertainty of many pop cultural release schedules this year, Netflix will be premiering consistent gems throughout the fall — all the way into November 2020. For extravagant drama lovers, there are not one, but two Ryan Murphy-Netflix projects arriving in September. For people in need of laughs, the streamer is serving up The Circle host Michelle Buteau’s long-awaited stand-up special. Even fans of the service’s growing HGTV-Bravo hybrid category will be pleased with the debut of a reality show from an Instagram-favorite lifestyle brand.
To ease the stress in your life, we put together the comprehensive guide to all the Netflix treats you’ll actually want to watch this fall, in chronological order. You’ll find all the trailers, premiere dates, and plot summaries you’ll need to feel confident in your Netflix List this season. Keep checking back as we’ll be updating until the holidays.