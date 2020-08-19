Everything Coming To Netflix In September

Okay, so an entire summer has passed by without us being able to return to the movie theaters. It’s unfortunate — I can’t believe we still haven’t said our proper goodbyes to the MCU’s Black Widow and Daniel Craig’s 007 or unlocked the mystery of Tenet — but Netflix is working overtime to make up for all the missed opportunities with brand new content for us to get lost in.
The streaming giant’s September lineup is a perfect mix of old and new. Netflix’s new releases include the other highly-anticipated Robert Pattinson film (The Devil All the Time), the return of a devilish babysitter (The Babysitter: Killer Queen), and the coming-of-age story of a group of young French girls (Cuties). The throwback content is just as exciting, if not more so. Following this month’s drop of Moesha and The Game, Netflix will keep blessing us with more classic Black sitcoms; full seasons of Sister, Sister and Girlfriends are also on their way!
New month, new shows and movies to binge all day. Life is good.
Ahead, everything that’s coming to Netflix in September.