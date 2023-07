Why Are We Still Policing How Black Women Dress?

Let’s take Janelle Monae as an example. In the earlier stages of her career, the award-winning non-binary artist and actor was known for rocking masculine attire , opting for black and white tuxedos as her uniform. Now, Monae’s style has noticeably changed, and showcases a more feminine and free side of the artist. Her latest album The Age Of Pleasure led with a music video that emphasizes Monae’s body and sexual empowerment on full display with a squad full of women. Recently she upped the ante by baring her nipple on stage at this year’s Essence Festival during a performance, and as a result, drew major criticism and accusations of seeking attention. The occasion was a follow-up to her covering the June issue of Rolling Stone , in which she’s shown holding her bare breasts and stating in her interview, “I'm much happier when my titties are out, and I can run around free.” And, despite the backlash, Monae is seemingly having her best year ever. Her album was released to critical acclaim, she has more than a dozen movies under her belt , and most importantly, she’s empowered others to show and share as much or as little of themselves as they want. People can choose to be sexy, covered, naked or clothed and it should not be labeled a moral issue.