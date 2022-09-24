Let’s Face It, Being Horny Is Fundamentally Embarrassing

What nobody seems willing to accept is that sexting is fucking embarrassing because being horny is fucking embarrassing. The only thing more humiliating than being caught actually having sex is being caught trying to have sex, because you get a bird’s eye view of just how pathetic it is. How many times have you started thinking about someone you fancy at work or on the bus and snapped back to reality 20 minutes later with no idea where you are or how much time has passed? How many times have you wriggled like a worm back into the bed of someone who has disrespected you but has a really nice neck? How childish, how fundamentally 17 years of age, to be so rattled by someone in a low-cut dress or a pair of grey joggers that you respond with six rapid-fire messages beleaguered by spelling errors. True horniness is an all-consuming feeling: a spell, or rather a curse, that makes you do and say things you ordinarily would not do or say. In many ways it’s the real sixth sense. All the other senses disappear when it's present and are heightened once more when it leaves. And all those qualities that seem so vile in the cold light of day: the desperation, the shame, the begging. That’s hot. That’s sex, unfortunately.