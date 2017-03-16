That said, blaming the people who possess the photos isn't the answer, especially since everyone has different lines in terms of what they're willing to share. If you take a quick scroll on your own phone camera roll, there's a decent chance that you have at least one photo that you do not want someone else to see: outtakes from a food pic set-up you tried really hard to create; a photo of your partner sleeping in bed with your pet; a mirror pic of you in a new bathing suit — you get the picture. One person's "sexy photo" is another's profile pic, so the range of what you're comfortable capturing or sharing online is huge. And also, everyone has their own style of taking an intentionally sexy photo, because everyone finds different things sexy. Taking, possessing, or sending nude or suggestive images isn't shame-worthy or fringe behaviour — it's the norm and nothing to sneer at.