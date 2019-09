But, with every big moment in the spotlight comes terrible repercussions. And that's exactly what is happening to the 26-year-old now. In the midst of a packed press tour promoting the live-action remake of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, it was revealed that an anonymous hacker has hold of private photos of Watson and is apparently spreading them online. According to E! News , her rep say that the photos were stolen, and that despite other reports, they are not nudes of the actress. Her rep didn't reveal too much new information, but did tell the site that "photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen. They are not nude photographs." The rep added: "Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further." (We also reached out for comment and will update this post if and when we heard back.)