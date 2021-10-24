Story from Movies

The Internet’s Best & Funniest Reactions To Timothée Chalamet’s New Blockbuster, Dune

Nick Levine
Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures
One of the year's most eagerly anticipated movies, Dune, is finally here. It was first reported that director Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049) was working on an adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel in 2016, and excitement grew as he attracted a top drawer cast led by Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Charlotte Rampling.
The hype only snowballed as the trailer gave us glimpses of the film's stunning visuals and undeniable sense of grandeur. Then, Dune premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September received mostly very positive reviews from critics. It currently holds an 83% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
This is all the more remarkable because Herbert's novel has often been described as "unadaptable" due to its complex plots and the way it deals with deeply serious themes like religion and imperialism. A previous Dune movie made by Twin Peaks director David Lynch in the early '80s is widely regarded as a valiant failure.
Now, since the new Dune opened in cinemas Thursday, the internet is awash with positive reactions to the 156-minute epic.
Other fans are having fun with Dune's panoramic desert visuals by deliberately confusing it with other desert-set pop culture landmarks such as Mya's "Case of the Ex" video and, um, Sex and the City 2. Check out some of the funniest Dune memes below.
Meanwhile, over on TikTok, a video of Timothée Chalamet just being Timothée Chalamet at the Dune premiere has gone viral. Nature really is healing.

