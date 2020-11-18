The People Have Spoken: Michael B. Jordan Is The Sexiest Man Alive

After this month — hell, the last few decades — you might be frustrated with the overly complex way America picks its governing body (we’re looking at you, electoral college). There may be division and controversy surrounding a few elections this year, but there’s one in particular that should restore your faith in democracy again. Yes, I absolutely mean this year’s pick for the Office of People's Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan.
In the years since the 33-year-old actor came on the scene in 2013 with his breakout role in Fruitvale Station, he’s proven his range. He’s been a superhero, supervillain, romantic lead, comedic lead, and more to many across the globe. But his talent goes beyond his acting. It’s one thing to be physically sexy — and as far as looks go, I’m pretty sure Jordan ran uncontested. But then there’s that sexy It-factor that goes beyond handsomeness. It can’t be taught; some people just emirate it, and Jordan has it in spades.
Michael B. Jordan Is PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2020: 'The Women in My Family Are Proud of This One' https://t.co/RcwUKqAUYn (@michaelb4jordan) pic.twitter.com/SEAZTl13xs— People (@people) November 18, 2020
Here are few Sexy Things Jordan has done this year:
He made us fear God (in a good way) when he starred in a new Ermenegildo Zegna campaign.
Please give us more excuses to see this man on billboards.
He got us into putting honey on pizza.
Get you a man who can do both.
He helped improve Hollywood's diversity problem.
His company, Outlier Society Productions, was the first to adopt an inclusion rider, which mandates that directors and producers enlist a diverse cast and crew when they make films.
Thank you for your civic duty.
When he heard the news the he was chosen for this honor, he described it as a "Cool feeling." "You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get,' he told People. "But it’s a good club to be a part of." Humility too? We're already campaigning for his second term.