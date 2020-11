The People Have Spoken: Michael B. Jordan Is The Sexiest Man Alive

In the years since the 33-year-old actor came on the scene in 2013 with his breakout role in Fruitvale Station , he’s proven his range. He’s been a superhero, supervillain, romantic lead, comedic lead, and more to many across the globe. But his talent goes beyond his acting. It’s one thing to be physically sexy — and as far as looks go, I’m pretty sure Jordan ran uncontested. But then there’s that sexy It-factor that goes beyond handsomeness. It can’t be taught; some people just emirate it, and Jordan has it in spades.