It’s Not Just You: 8 Women On Their Biggest Financial Worry

Talking about money can be uncomfortable. And in the era of Instagram highlights and TikTok vlogs, it can often seem like everyone is making bank and has their financial sitch together.
In reality, Australia’s housing crisis continues to lock people out and inflation is making the cost of living skyrocket. Data from the ABS shows that the Consumer Price Index (i.e. the average price paid by consumers for a ‘market basket’ of consumer goods and services) rose 2.1 per cent in the March 2022 quarter and 5.1 per cent annually, making it the largest annual and quarterly rise in Australia in two decades.
Basically, things are feeling pretty grim and your wallet may also be feeling the pinch. One thing to remember however, is that you’re not alone. If you’re worrying about money, chances are a large percentage of your friends and family are too. And while we can’t control the economy, we can control our budget. Apps like Money By Afterpay are a great way to see what’s going in and out of your account and total how much you’ve spent on things like going out, shopping, and subscriptions.
To learn more about Australia’s financial health, Refinery29 Australia asked eight women what their biggest money worry is. After all, opening up about what’s bothering you is the first step to tackling your problems.