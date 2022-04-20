While many people believe that financial independence means retiring early and not needing to depend on work to survive, there are a multitude of ways to be financially independent.
From moving out of your parents' home to building up emergency savings, or just having more funds to spend on the things you enjoy, financial independence is subjective and personal.
There have never been more resources to figure out how to achieve your own version of financial independence — whatever that may look like. Apps like Money by Afterpay for example, can help to manage your money and hit your financial goals.
We asked eight Australian women to share what financial independence means to them and how they're working towards it.