I’m Tired Of Financially Supporting My Mum. Am I A Bad Daughter?

It’s not uncommon for folks with financially unstable relatives to establish family emergency funds in the event they want to help their families. There isn’t a right way to do this. You could help your mum get hers set up and explain how to fund it, for instance, from her earnings or from the money your father left her. Or you, your mum, and your brother could all work on funding it together. For some, this might be a financial boundary they aren’t willing to cross. For others, the idea of a financial boundary isn’t so clear-cut because of their cultural expectations. Regardless of your decision, make sure you have your own emergency fund first.