I’m Tired Of Financially Supporting My Mum. Am I A Bad Daughter?

Good on you for managing your spending and being such a super saver. Investing $700 per month at 29 years old is an excellent start. I used this very simple investment calculator to run some quick and dirty numbers. If you invest $700/month for ten years, and we assume a 7.5% return, you’ll have roughly $125k. In 20 years, assuming the same rate of return and monthly contributions, you’ll have approximately $388k. Over those 20 years, if your earnings increase, hopefully your contributions can too. More contributions would change these figures, but based on your current contributions, you may amass a million dollars by the time you’re 60.These are just rough numbers I plugged into a calculator. It’s not a guarantee of returns, nor is it investment advice. It’s an illustration to help you see that you’re doing pretty damn well and to encourage you to keep going. In addition to investing your money in the market, keep investing in yourself; educate yourself and acquire knowledge as you go.