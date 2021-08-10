Please note that this is information is general in nature and shouldn't be construed as financial advice.
Your twenties are a great time to make mistakes and (hopefully) learn from them. But when it comes to money, those mistakes can end up costing you.
Money can buy independence and freedom to do more of what you love, such as travelling or starting your own business — or leave what no longer serves you, whether that's a job or a relationship. But here’s a sobering thought: in Australia, women live an average of five years longer than men. We also earn 13.4% less and retire with 47% less. This means we have to make our money work harder — and as anyone who knows anything about money will tell you, the earlier you start, the better.
So here, 15 Australian women share what they wished they’d done with their money in their 20s, knowing what they do now.
Note: Some names have been changed to ensure anonymity.