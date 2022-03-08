As First Nations women, we have 60,000 years of ancestry behind us, which will always be with us. We have proven over centuries that we can survive and thrive, and we have done so by staying true to ourselves and our culture, all while honouring our strength as women. As matriarchs, we have always had a cultural responsibility to take care of everyone and to heal others. But before we look to heal others, we must look at healing ourselves, and the biggest thing we can do for ourselves is to break down any internal biases we may have, and quash any self-limiting beliefs.