I Saw Myself In Turning Red’s Bossy, Awkward & Emotional Chinese Main Character

“It was important for me from the beginning that this wasn't your typical story of a militant parent who's very strict and forbidding, and a kid who feels oppressed and wants to break free,” Shi explains. “For Mei, and I think for myself and a lot of Asian immigrant kids , we really want to honour our parents, like we love them and the sacrifices that they've made for us. But she also is being pulled in this other direction [towards] her friends and boybands and whatever that represents for anyone else who watches it.”