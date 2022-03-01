At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
From Inventing Anna to The Tinder Swindler, I've spent the past few weeks absolutely hooked on TV shows and movies behind some of the biggest scams in recent history. If you're in the same binge boat as me, then you're in luck, because there's another series here to satisfy our complex love of female scammers: Disney+'s new show, The Dropout.
The eight-episode drama stars Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes, the woman behind mega startup, Theranos. The company falsely promised technology that would process blood test results with just one drop of blood, but spiralled into being one of the most talked about cases of fraud.
But that's not all, another TV show we've been waiting patiently for has also landed: the highly anticipated How I Met Your Father. Hilary Duff's character, Sophie, tells her son the story of how she met his father — a story that kicks off in 2021 where Sophie and her friends are figuring out who they are, their life goals and how to fall in love in the world of dating apps.
Plus, movie lovers are in for a treat with sweet animation Turning Red, live-action West Side Story, and Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U coming to the streaming platform this month.
March 2
West Side Story - Streaming Premiere
Outrun by Running Man
Africa's Deadliest - Season 4
Broken Karaoke - Season 1
Legion - Seasons 1-3
Malcolm in the Middle - Seasons 1-7
Mickey Mouse Funhouse - Season 1 New Episodes
Trust - Season 1
Virus Hunters
March 3
The Dropout - 3 Episode Premiere
March 4
Fresh - Premiere
L.A. Confidential
The Secret Agent
Shutter
Long Long Time Ago 2 (Singapore)
AKA Jane Roe
March 9
How I Met Your Father - 2 Episode Premiere
Africa's Hunters - Season 3
Atlas of Cursed Places
Cake - Seasons 1-4
Anita: Director's Cut (China)
March 11
Turning Red - Premiere
Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red
The Year: 2021
March 16
Beyond Magic with DMC
Cupid - Season 1
Muppet Babies - New Episodes
Pikwik Pack - New Episodes
March 18
Cheaper by the Dozen - Premiere
More Than Robots - Premiere
Sex Appeal
March 23
Paralleles - Season 1
Grey's Anatomy - Season 18 New Episodes
Better Things - Seasons 1-4
Born in Africa
October Road - Seasons 1-2
Pet Seekers
March 25
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u - Premiere
The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild - Premiere
Assassin's Creed
Brazil
Bride Wars
The Client
Daredevil
The Darkest Hour
March 30
Moon Knight - Premiere
You're the Worst - Seasons 1-5
grown-ish - Season 4
Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes
Earthquake on Everest
Russia's Mystery Files
World's Biggest Great White?
Worst Weather Ever?
