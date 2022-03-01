Story from Entertainment

Here’s Everything Coming To Disney+ In Australia In March 2022

Alicia Vrajlal
Image courtesy of Disney+
Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout
From Inventing Anna to The Tinder Swindler, I've spent the past few weeks absolutely hooked on TV shows and movies behind some of the biggest scams in recent history. If you're in the same binge boat as me, then you're in luck, because there's another series here to satisfy our complex love of female scammers: Disney+'s new show, The Dropout.
The eight-episode drama stars Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes, the woman behind mega startup, Theranos. The company falsely promised technology that would process blood test results with just one drop of blood, but spiralled into being one of the most talked about cases of fraud.
But that's not all, another TV show we've been waiting patiently for has also landed: the highly anticipated How I Met Your Father. Hilary Duff's character, Sophie, tells her son the story of how she met his father — a story that kicks off in 2021 where Sophie and her friends are figuring out who they are, their life goals and how to fall in love in the world of dating apps.
Plus, movie lovers are in for a treat with sweet animation Turning Red, live-action West Side Story, and Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U coming to the streaming platform this month.
I'll leave you with a list of everything coming to Disney+ in Australia in March. Enjoy!

March 2

West Side Story - Streaming Premiere
Outrun by Running Man
Africa's Deadliest - Season 4
Broken Karaoke - Season 1
Legion - Seasons 1-3
Malcolm in the Middle - Seasons 1-7
Mickey Mouse Funhouse - Season 1 New Episodes
Trust - Season 1
Virus Hunters

March 3

The Dropout - 3 Episode Premiere

March 4

Fresh - Premiere
L.A. Confidential
The Secret Agent
Shutter
Long Long Time Ago 2 (Singapore)
AKA Jane Roe

March 9

How I Met Your Father - 2 Episode Premiere
Africa's Hunters - Season 3
Atlas of Cursed Places
Cake - Seasons 1-4
Anita: Director's Cut (China)
March 11

Turning Red - Premiere
Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red
The Year: 2021

March 16

Beyond Magic with DMC
Cupid - Season 1
Muppet Babies - New Episodes
Pikwik Pack - New Episodes

March 18

Cheaper by the Dozen - Premiere
More Than Robots - Premiere
Sex Appeal

March 23

Paralleles - Season 1
Grey's Anatomy - Season 18 New Episodes
Better Things - Seasons 1-4
Born in Africa
October Road - Seasons 1-2
Pet Seekers

March 25

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u - Premiere
The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild - Premiere
Assassin's Creed
Brazil
Bride Wars
The Client
Daredevil
The Darkest Hour

March 30

Moon Knight - Premiere
You're the Worst - Seasons 1-5
grown-ish - Season 4
Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes
Earthquake on Everest
Russia's Mystery Files
World's Biggest Great White?
Worst Weather Ever?
