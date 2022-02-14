The general lack of sympathy for victims of these sorts of scams, compared to victims of other crimes, also stems from our inability to see Leviev’s crimes from an emotional point of view. "When we’re watching The Tinder Swindler, we have a distance from the events of what happens," Peer says. "We are using the logical brain because we’re not emotionally tied to the story. There’s that belief that these women have brought it on themselves because they were seeking this lifestyle, and should have seen the warning signs. As we’re not in that emotionally heightened state, we can see warning signs and we can see Leviev’s red flags. Our lack of sympathy is tied to our logical brain: we think they should have known better."