"Even if we think we’re not, women are socialised into thinking we need to find our 'soulmate', " says Peer. "If we’re presented something like, This son of a billionaire loves me and only I can save his life by getting my credit card out, we may know it’s not real but this emotion blinds us; we make an emotional decision based on this narrative. Scam artists are very good on picking up on this emotional element when it comes to romance. They can play upon their victim’s desire to be in a happy relationship and they say things such as: 'We’re destined to be together, you’re the only one for me.' We stop listening to the logic in our head and we tend to act on our heart and on emotions."