From then on, when I heard statements such as, "You are too old to have kids with someone else, what is going to happen?" or "How is someone going to marry you and your companies?" my response has been, “I have experienced marriage, and while I am open to a new relationship and a new partnership, I don’t need to ever get married again .” At first, people seemed shocked; conversations were interrupted. I heard, "You'll change your mind.” But beyond a few rocky weeks in the beginning, there was barely any pushback with my life choice.