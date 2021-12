What Happens When A Breakup Becomes Depression?

Truthfully, I don't remember how I've gotten through most of my breakups . That's because they made me so depressed that I spent them watching TV and essentially becoming the filling of a couch sandwich. It just so happens that forgetting these particularly low moments of my life is one coping mechanism my brain has chosen to keep me going. But that doesn't necessarily mean it's a healthy one. And, unfortunately, that's why those of us who deal with depression have to be prepared to take a few extra precautions when it comes to breakups.