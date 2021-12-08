What Happens When A Breakup Becomes Depression?

Other signals you might notice include changes in your appetite, sleeping habits, hygiene, or ability to concentrate. All of those are classic signs of depression, Dr. Brustein says, and the key is that they don't go away. "The first 30 days or so is just part of the natural grieving process," Dr. Carmichael says. But if, after that, you're still feeling deep sadness or as if "the end of this relationship signifies the end of your dating life in general, that means you’re probably catastrophizing," she says.