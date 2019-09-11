The Difficult Reality Of Being Estranged From Your Family

Over a quarter of people in the UK know someone who is experiencing or has experienced estrangement.
I know estrangement is highly sensitive. It goes to the root of any relationship and I think that this is probably why it’s a big taboo.
To be rejected by your own parents – the people who society suggests should love and respect you no matter what – toys with your self-worth immeasurably.
I am queer. I’m attracted to women and non-binary people. My family were unable to accept my queerness. I was constantly slut-shamed.
I would love to reconnect with my siblings someday...it is something that I yearn for, but for now, it's just a waiting game.
Getting sober taught me the importance of removing toxins from your life. I was using alcohol in a negative way but I wanted something positive from it – I wanted to forget, to feel better but it mirrored my toxic relationship with my mum.