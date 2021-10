Netflix’s Maid Helped Me Come To Terms With My Own Emotional Abuse

I experienced similar fluctuations in my own life. After gently asking the person I was with to not flaunt the girl he was ending things with me for in my face while I miscarried, he initially seemed repentant and apologetic. “I’ve been bad to you, but you’ve always been good to me”, he said, his face soaked with tears while my underwear was soaked with clotting blood. At a time when I needed to be ensconced in empathy, I was the one who brought tissues to console him. It only took 24 hours for him to be back on the sofa with me, his head nestled on my now-empty womb, once again flagrantly messaging the same girl in front of me. In psychology terms, this Jekyll and Hyde effect is called intermittent reinforcement which leads to trauma bonding . An experience likened to cocaine withdrawal in terms of breaking free and recovering – due to surviving the highest highs and most destabilising lows.