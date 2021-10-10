Netflix’s Maid Helped Me Come To Terms With My Own Emotional Abuse

In the episode String Cheese, Paula violently injures herself by smashing her arm through the window of her house that’s set to be repossessed. Distraught in response, Alex asks Sean if she’ll end up like her mother. She’s a woman we see go from harmlessly histrionic to vibrating with rage, routinely blaming Alex for every misfortune that befalls her. In her character, I saw echoes of my own mother. A hot-tempered woman who I was afraid to discuss my miscarriage with for fear of judgement. She was one of the last people I told. Her immediate response being: “Well, why weren’t you using condoms as well as the pill?” Alike Alex and Paula at the series’ end, despite her shortcomings, I will always love my mother and want what is best for her. For some of us (read: Alex), the responsibility comes earlier than others, but parents often eventually need parenting too.