Strategic Consent: “I Had Sex With My Boyfriend To Stop Him Abusing Me”

There is another problem in how we interpret stories like Philippa’s. Some may read her account and think, ‘If only she knew she didn’t have to consent to that.’ But, in our misguided instinct to problematise Philippa’s behaviour, we would be overlooking the context of the situation. ‘When people talk about unwanted sex, they sometimes say “what can we do to help her understand she doesn’t need to consent” or “she doesn’t have to say yes to these older guys”,’ says Bay-Cheng. ‘Well, actually, if that’s the safest place she has to stay for the night, then actually, she’s not wrong.’ Rather than criticising the choices that women make, we need to focus instead on the context in which those decisions were made. ‘It’s a real problem when you tell a woman that she made the wrong choice, when in fact she made absolutely the savviest, most strategic choice she could. Really, what we should be dissatisfied with is that she didn’t have better choices in the first place. That’s where our interventions should be – not in correcting her.’