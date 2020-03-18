“Why Didn’t She Fight Back?” The Myth That’s Used To Justify Sexual Violence

One of the biggest rape myths is that not fighting back against an attacker or trying to flee is an indication of consent.
I was always the girl who said, 'If a man tries that on me, I'm going to kick him where it hurts and run away.' But in that actual situation, a fear overcomes you and you feel powerless. I was so shocked he could do such a thing, it just freezes you.
Freeze is much more common as a response to terror, like being raped, than fight or flight is.
I had a client who was abused between the ages of 8 and 12. They were questioning why she didn't shout or call somebody. When she said she was scared and froze, the defence challenged that she would sometimes get into fights at school, so why wouldn't she defend herself?
Judges should intervene, and they are trained to do so. But often they don't.