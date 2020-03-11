While the defence attempted to argue that Weinstein himself was the real victim – we've seen him go from swaggering to hobbled – it's clear that the testimonies of survivors like Sciorra resonated with the judge. It also leaves open the possibility that as a society we may be finally willing to engage in difficult discussions about trauma, and the gender and race dynamics of sexual violence. Whether survivors choose to seek justice thought the carceral system or by alternate methods like civil court or restorative justice, it is most important that their voices are heard and respected and that they are not retraumatized.