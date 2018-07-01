Nassar’s indictment in Texas on Friday is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a potential fine of up $10,000, or both — but it’s unclear as of yet if the case will be going to trial. Athletic trainer Debra Van Horn, who faced a lawsuit alongside Nassar, was also indicted on one charge of sexual abuse of a child. Bela and Martha Karolyi, the owners and proprietors of the Karolyi Ranch, were not charged due to a lack of evidence on which to base charges, according to prosecutors.