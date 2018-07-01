Disgraced former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar has been indicted of sexual assault in yet another case — this time in Walker County, TX, where a grand jury charged Nassar with six counts of sexually abusing a child.
Nassar was on trial for several cases of sexual abuse at the Karolyi Ranch in the Sam Houston National Forest, about 50 miles north of Houston. Nassar is accused of abusing gymnasts at the ranch, which also served as the women's national team training center. USA Gymnastics has since cut ties with the center, where numerous Olympic medalists have trained.
Advertisement
Nassar has made headlines for being accused and indicted on dozens of similar charges. Members of Team USA came forward with a lawsuit last year alleging Nassar’s abuse of young women and girls, most under 18 years old and some even younger than nine. He pled guilty to the charges, which included accounts from Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, and Gabby Douglas, as well as accounts from survivors of Nassar’s abuse when he was a sports physician at Michigan State University.
In January, a federal judge sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting at least 140 young women and girls. Over 100 victims came forward to speak at Nassar’s sentencing.
Nassar also faces to up to 60 years in prison for possession of child pornography. The decision was handed down shortly before his federal sentencing, but the 60 years won't begin until after he completes his time for sexual assault.
Most recently, MSU and 332 survivors who came forward alleging sexual abuse by Nassar while at the university reached a $500 million settlement.
Considered to be one of, if not the largest sexual assault scandal in U.S. sports history, Nassar’s crimes exposed a toxic and broken system within USA Gymnastics and elite sports that allowed him to quietly get away with his abuse for over two decades. Raisman, who has spoken out about USA Gymnastics’ failure to account for Nassar, has since filed a lawsuit against the organization over the scandal.
Nassar’s indictment in Texas on Friday is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a potential fine of up $10,000, or both — but it’s unclear as of yet if the case will be going to trial. Athletic trainer Debra Van Horn, who faced a lawsuit alongside Nassar, was also indicted on one charge of sexual abuse of a child. Bela and Martha Karolyi, the owners and proprietors of the Karolyi Ranch, were not charged due to a lack of evidence on which to base charges, according to prosecutors.
Advertisement