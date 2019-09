MSU To Face Inquiry In The Wake Of Larry Nassar Trial

"My department...will find out who knew what and when, who took action, who failed to take action, what did or did not happen, and what should have happened," said Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette at a news conference before adding, "No individual and no department at Michigan State University is off limits." Schuette's announcement comes just three days after Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for criminal sexual misconduct. This sentence is in addition to the 60 years he must serve in federal prison for the possession of thousands of images of child pornography, for which he was convicted in December of last year.