What Sort Of Sentence Will Disgraced USA Gymnastics Coach Larry Nassar Face?

USA Gymnastics quietly fired Nassar in 2015 after learning of the allegations. It claims that it only learned of complaints about Nassar in 2015 and promptly referred those complaints to the FBI ; however, reports from multiple plaintiffs allege that the governing body knew of Nassar's behavior for years before that. Olympic gold medalist McKayla Moroney's lawyer detailed USA Gymnastics settlement with the gymnast in exchange for her silence to ESPN in December of last year. "They were willing to engage in a systematic cover-up of the entire matter," he said. As reported in a timeline of Nassar's career and abuse , the earliest alleged report of misconduct came in 1998 when a student athlete at Michigan State University reported concerns to coaches, but the university "failed to take action." That would happen three times more, according to lawsuits, before Nassar was relieved of clinical and patient duties by the university in August 2016.