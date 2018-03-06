First Male Gymnast Accuses Larry Nassar Of Sexual Abuse

UPDATE: This morning, Jacob Moore spoke to NBC News' Megyn Kelly TODAY about his experience with Larry Nassar. Moore is the first male survivor to come forward to date, and said he was treated by Nassar for eight years.
"It was very uncomfortable being, kind of, in the room with him [Nassar] during that time," he told TODAY. "Even though, you know, sometimes things feel uncomfortable, you never really know that something is blatantly wrong."
This story was originally published on March 2, 2018.
Last month, more than 150 women shared their personal stories about how Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor, sexually abused them for years. Today, Jacob Moore, an 18-year-old gymnast at the University of Michigan, is the first male survivor to speak up about Nassar, according to The Daily Beast.
In 2016, when Moore was 15 years old, he visited Nassar in his home basement to receive treatment on a shoulder injury, International Gymnast Magazine reports. According to the federal complaint filed by Moore, Nassar used acupuncture around his genitalia, claiming it would treat the injury in his shoulder. During the treatment, Nassar proceeded to expose Moore's genitalia to another gymnast, who was a minor at the time, in the room. In the complaint, Moore called the treatment "sexual assault, battery, abuse, molestation, and harassment [for] sexual pleasure and gratification," The Daily Beast reports.
Moore's older sister, Kamerin Moore, gave an impact statement in January during which she mentioned the fallout of this incident. "When [my brother] realized what a monster you are, I watched him frantically search the internet trying to find some proof that the chi in his shoulder is somehow connected to his genitals," she said. "My whole family was fooled by you, but I know now who you really are: a child molester and a master manipulator."
Moore is now part of a federal lawsuit that Rachael Denhollander, a former gymnast and lawyer, filed back in January of 2017 against Nassar, USA Gymnastics, and Michigan State University. Since Nassar was sentenced 40 to 175 years in prison in January, the number of people who have come forward saying he abused them has climbed to more than 300, International Gymnast Magazine reports.
When three-time gold medal Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman gave her impact statement at Nassar's sentencing, she referred to the people who had come forward as an "army of survivors." And just today, news broke that Raisman sued the United States Olympic Committee for failing to properly handle the complaints against Nassar when they came forward. So, this "army" is definitely not letting up anytime soon.
