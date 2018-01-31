Despite everything, there are still scores of young girls who dream of being the next Aly Raisman or Simone Biles — and they shouldn’t be turned off from chasing achievement. But going forward, things must change: No one should have to sacrifice their safety in order to reach the podium. The fraught system that’s been in place for too long must be transformed. If Nassar’s sentencing hearing taught us anything, it’s that those who’ve had the uniquely grueling experience of training on the inside are the ones who know what work needs to be done.