Martha Karolyi, the coach who ran most of the camps at Karolyi Ranch, was renowned for her discipline and keen ability to hand-pick the next stars for the national team. "I have all this information on my mind not only about their scores or their performance, but about how strong of a person it is,” she said in an interview with WTHR in 2015 . “How dedicated of a person it is? How disciplined a person it is? How much she is ready to do everything in order to be successful?” Naturally, this power can seep into other aspects of life: “Coaches have tremendous power of: I give you my attention. I equate that with your worth,” Dr. Dieffenbach says. “It becomes a place where it's dangerous to rock a boat or say something.”