Advice For Starting Again Financially After A Break Up

When I think about it now, all I note is how easy it was for us to disentangle our lives. We grew up together but, in the decade that has passed since our break up, I have only seen him once. Our paths never crossed again, he has no social media presence and we had no joint financial obligations. I knew it was really over when his parents removed me from the family mobile plan which meant that he could call me for free. Vodafone sent me a notification text to let me know. It was the only bit of break up admin required.